S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Revenue Growth in June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6936) ).

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. reported a total revenue of RMB26.254 billion for June 2025, marking a 13.43% increase compared to the previous year. The express logistics business saw a 14.24% revenue increase driven by the ‘Activating Operations’ strategy and high demand during e-commerce peak season, while the supply chain and international business grew by 10.93% due to the company’s competitive global network and diverse product offerings.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6936) stock is a Buy with a HK$48.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6936 Stock Forecast page.

More about S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the express logistics industry. The company offers services such as time-definite express, economy express, freight delivery, cold chain and pharmaceuticals logistics, intra-city on-demand delivery, international express, international freight forwarding, and supply chain business.

Average Trading Volume: 3,203,155

Current Market Cap: HK$246.7B

Find detailed analytics on 6936 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue