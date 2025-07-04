S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Completes HK$2.93 Billion H Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6936) ) has issued an update.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the placement of 70,000,000 new H Shares, increasing its total issued H Shares from 170,000,000 to 240,000,000. The placement raised approximately HK$2,932.7 million in net proceeds, with the shares allotted to independent third parties. This move enhances the company’s capital base and potentially strengthens its market position.

More about S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the logistics and delivery industry, focusing on providing comprehensive logistics services and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,789,316

Current Market Cap: HK$255.9B

