S.F. Holding Announces Shareholding Structure Adjustment

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6936) ) just unveiled an announcement.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. announced a change in the shareholding structure due to the implementation of an A-share stock option incentive plan and the placement of new H shares. This resulted in an increase in the total share capital, leading to a passive dilution of the controlling shareholder’s stake from 53.39% to 52.58%. This adjustment reflects the company’s strategic initiatives to enhance its capital structure and potentially improve its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6936) stock is a Buy with a HK$46.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6936 Stock Forecast page.

More about S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the logistics and transportation industry, focusing on providing comprehensive logistics services. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is known for its extensive network and efficient delivery solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,789,316

Current Market Cap: HK$255.9B

