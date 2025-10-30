S.F. Holding Announces Achievement of Stock Option Plan Conditions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6936) ) is now available.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. has made an overseas regulatory announcement regarding the achievement of conditions for the third exercise period of its 2022 A-share stock option incentive plan. This development is significant as it reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its workforce and align their interests with corporate performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

More about S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the logistics and courier industry. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is known for its comprehensive delivery services.

Average Trading Volume: 4,083,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$214.2B

