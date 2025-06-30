S-Enjoy Service Group Updates on Resumption Progress Amid Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1755) ) is now available.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. has announced a quarterly update regarding its resumption progress and continued suspension of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is currently addressing several issues, including the delay in publication of its 2024 Annual Results, related party fund transfers, and the resignation of its auditor. An Independent Investigation Committee has been established to conduct a forensic investigation into these matters. The company is also working to publish outstanding financial results, ensure compliance with regulatory standards, and restore market confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1755) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. stock, see the HK:1755 Stock Forecast page.

More about S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,328,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.44B

For a thorough assessment of 1755 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

