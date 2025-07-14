S-Enjoy Service Group Appoints New Auditor Amid Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1755) ).

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. has appointed Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited as its new auditor following the resignation of PwC. This change is part of the company’s efforts to address delays in publishing its 2024 Annual Results and Annual Report, as well as to resume trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The appointment of Grant Thornton is seen as beneficial for the company and its shareholders, with the Audit Committee confident in the new auditor’s independence, expertise, and market reputation.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1755) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. stock, see the HK:1755 Stock Forecast page.

More about S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. operates in the service industry, focusing on providing comprehensive property management services. The company is involved in managing residential and commercial properties, offering services that include maintenance, security, and customer service, primarily targeting the Chinese market.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.44B

For an in-depth examination of 1755 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue