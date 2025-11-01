S.A.L. Steel Ltd. Announces Major Share Acquisition by Sree Metaliks

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

S.A.L. Steel Ltd. ( (IN:SALSTEEL) ) just unveiled an update.

S.A.L. Steel Ltd. has announced a significant acquisition of shares by Sree Metaliks Limited, which involves the acquisition of 1,92,50,000 equity shares and 3,57,50,000 warrants. This acquisition represents a substantial 39.30% of the expanded share capital and 37.99% of the fully diluted share capital of S.A.L. Steel Ltd. This move is expected to have a notable impact on the company’s ownership structure and could influence its strategic direction and market positioning.

S.A.L. Steel Ltd. operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production of steel and related products. The company is based in India and has its corporate and registered offices in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, respectively.

