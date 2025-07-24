Ryder System Raises Free Cash Flow Forecast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Ryder System ( (R) ).

Ryder System, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting an 11% increase in GAAP EPS from continuing operations and a 2% rise in operating revenue, driven by growth in its Supply Chain Solutions and Fleet Management Solutions segments. The company raised its free cash flow forecast by $500 million, reflecting strong performance and strategic initiatives, including lease pricing and maintenance cost-saving measures, which are expected to continue benefiting the company throughout 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (R) stock is a Buy with a $155.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ryder System stock, see the R Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on R Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, R is a Neutral.

Ryder System’s stock receives a score of 69, reflecting its strong financial performance and strategic initiatives, which are offset by technical indicators pointing to potential overbought conditions. The company’s valuation appears reasonable, and while earnings growth is robust, macroeconomic challenges and high leverage present risks.

More about Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. operates in the logistics and transportation industry, providing services such as fleet management, supply chain solutions, and dedicated transportation. The company focuses on optimizing supply chain performance and enhancing fleet management capabilities, catering to a broad range of industries.

Average Trading Volume: 352,136

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.14B

