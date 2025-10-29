Ryder Capital Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Ryder Capital Ltd. ( (AU:RYD) ).

Ryder Capital Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 30, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 439,839 ordinary fully paid securities, with 8,540 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Ryder Capital’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Ryder Capital Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 85,931

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Find detailed analytics on RYD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue