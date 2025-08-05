Ryanair Holdings’ Shareholder Structure Shifts as Parvus Reduces Stake

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ryanair Holdings ( (RYAAY) ) has provided an update.

On August 5, 2025, Ryanair Holdings Plc announced a significant change in its shareholder structure as Parvus Asset Management Jersey Limited reduced its financial instruments holdings, crossing below the 4% voting rights threshold on July 31, 2025. This adjustment, primarily involving equity swaps, reflects a shift in the investment strategy of Parvus Asset Management, potentially impacting Ryanair’s shareholder dynamics and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (RYAAY) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ryanair Holdings stock, see the RYAAY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RYAAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYAAY is a Outperform.

Ryanair’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the primary drivers of its high stock score. The company’s robust growth, effective cost management, and strategic expansions contribute to a favorable outlook. Technical indicators show bullish momentum, though caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. Valuation remains fair with a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on RYAAY stock, click here.

More about Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair Holdings Plc is a prominent player in the airline industry, known for providing low-cost air travel services across Europe. The company focuses on offering budget-friendly flights, catering to cost-conscious travelers and maintaining a strong presence in the European market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,609,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $31B

Find detailed analytics on RYAAY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue