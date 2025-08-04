Ryanair Executes Share Buyback in Early August 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ryanair Holdings plc announced that between July 28 and August 1, 2025, it repurchased and canceled a total of 16,092 ordinary shares and 92,584 shares underlying American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move is part of a broader strategy announced on May 20, 2025, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, and reflects the company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (RYAAY) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ryanair Holdings stock, see the RYAAY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYAAY is a Outperform.

Ryanair’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the primary drivers of its high stock score. The company’s robust growth, effective cost management, and strategic expansions contribute to a favorable outlook. Technical indicators show bullish momentum, though caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. Valuation remains fair with a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield.

More about Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair Holdings plc is a prominent player in the airline industry, known for its low-cost carrier services. The company primarily focuses on providing affordable air travel across Europe, making it a significant competitor in the budget airline market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,609,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $31B

