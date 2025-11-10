Ryanair Executes Share Buy-Back in Early November 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ryanair Holdings ( (RYAAY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ryanair Holdings plc announced that between November 3 and November 7, 2025, it repurchased and canceled a total of 11,075 ordinary shares and 321,180 shares underlying American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move is part of a strategy initially announced in May 2025, aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (RYAAY) stock is a Buy with a $74.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ryanair Holdings stock, see the RYAAY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RYAAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYAAY is a Outperform.

Ryanair’s strong financial performance, positive technical indicators, and strategic initiatives highlighted in the earnings call contribute to a robust stock score. The company’s attractive valuation further supports its investment appeal, despite challenges like capacity constraints and environmental costs.

To see Spark’s full report on RYAAY stock, click here.

More about Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair Holdings plc is a prominent player in the airline industry, known for providing low-cost air travel services across Europe. The company focuses on offering affordable and efficient travel options, making it a significant competitor in the budget airline market.

Average Trading Volume: 957,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $32.24B

Find detailed analytics on RYAAY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue