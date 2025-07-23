Ryanair Director’s Share Transaction on July 23, 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ryanair Holdings ( (RYAAY) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 23, 2025, Ryanair Holdings Plc reported a transaction involving Róisín Brennan, a Non-Executive Director, who exercised share options and subsequently sold 50,000 ordinary shares. The exercise price was €11.12, while the sale price was €24.56. This transaction highlights managerial activities within the company and may influence stakeholder perceptions regarding the company’s stock performance and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (RYAAY) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ryanair Holdings stock, see the RYAAY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RYAAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYAAY is a Outperform.

Ryanair’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving its stock score. The company demonstrates robust growth and effective cost management, supported by strong technical indicators. While the valuation is fair, the high dividend yield adds attractiveness to the stock. Potential risks from macroeconomic and geopolitical factors are noted, but the overall outlook remains positive.

More about Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair Holdings Plc is a leading airline company based in Dublin, Ireland. It operates in the aviation industry, primarily offering low-cost air travel services across Europe, focusing on providing affordable flights to a wide range of destinations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,524,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $30.55B

