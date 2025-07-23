Ryanair Announces Major Share Sale by Director in July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ryanair Holdings ( (RYAAY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Ryanair Holdings Plc disclosed a significant transaction involving the sale of 1,000,000 ordinary shares by Director Michael O’Leary at a price of €24.50 per share. This transaction, conducted in Dublin, Ireland, is part of the company’s compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation, highlighting transparency in managerial dealings and potentially impacting investor perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (RYAAY) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ryanair Holdings stock, see the RYAAY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RYAAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYAAY is a Outperform.

Ryanair’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving its stock score. The company demonstrates robust growth and effective cost management, supported by strong technical indicators. While the valuation is fair, the high dividend yield adds attractiveness to the stock. Potential risks from macroeconomic and geopolitical factors are noted, but the overall outlook remains positive.

More about Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair Holdings Plc is a prominent airline company based in Ireland, known for its low-cost travel services across Europe. It operates a vast network of flights, focusing on providing affordable air travel options to a wide range of customers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,524,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $30.55B

