Ryanair Announces FY25 Final Dividend Details

Ryanair Holdings plc announced a proposed final dividend for the fiscal year 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on September 11, 2025. The dividend of €0.227 per ordinary share is set to be paid on September 18, 2025, to shareholders on record as of August 8, 2025. The announcement outlines the payment process, including options for international payments and the necessary steps for claiming exemptions from Dividend Withholding Tax. This move reflects Ryanair’s financial strategy and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (RYAAY) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYAAY is a Outperform.

Ryanair’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving its stock score. The company demonstrates robust growth and effective cost management, supported by strong technical indicators. While the valuation is fair, the high dividend yield adds attractiveness to the stock. Potential risks from macroeconomic and geopolitical factors are noted, but the overall outlook remains positive.

Ryanair Holdings plc is a prominent airline company based in Ireland, known for its low-cost flight services across Europe. The company focuses on providing affordable travel options and operates a vast network of routes, making it a significant player in the European aviation market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,555,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $31.11B

