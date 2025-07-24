Ryanair Announces Board Change with New Directorship for Howard Millar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Ryanair Holdings ( (RYAAY) ).

On July 24, 2025, Ryanair Holdings plc announced a change in its board of directors, with Howard Millar, a non-executive director, taking on an additional role as a non-executive director at DPA Aircraft I Limited. This change reflects Ryanair’s ongoing adjustments in its leadership structure, potentially influencing its strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (RYAAY) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ryanair Holdings stock, see the RYAAY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RYAAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYAAY is a Outperform.

Ryanair’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving its stock score. The company demonstrates robust growth and effective cost management, supported by strong technical indicators. While the valuation is fair, the high dividend yield adds attractiveness to the stock. Potential risks from macroeconomic and geopolitical factors are noted, but the overall outlook remains positive.

To see Spark’s full report on RYAAY stock, click here.

More about Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair Holdings plc is a prominent airline company based in Ireland, known for its low-cost flight services across Europe. The company focuses on providing affordable travel options and has a significant market presence in the European aviation industry.

Average Trading Volume: 1,555,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $31.11B

See more data about RYAAY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

