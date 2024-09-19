Ryanair Advances Stock Buy-Back Program

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings plc has announced the buy-back and cancellation of 110,015 of its own ordinary shares and 279,990 shares underlying American Depositary Shares on September 18, 2024. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from €16.01 to €16.215 and from US$21.916 to US$22.410, as part of its existing share buy-back program initiated on August 27, 2024. All purchased shares are to be cancelled as per the program’s terms.

For further insights into RYAAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.