Ryanair Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Ryanair Holdings plc has actively engaged in its share buy-back program, purchasing 32,615 ordinary shares and 134,000 shares underlying the American Depositary Shares for cancellation. The transactions, which were executed on October 9, 2024, are part of a previously announced program aimed at reducing the company’s share capital. Prices for the shares varied, with the highest being €16.805 and $22.280 for ordinary shares and shares underlying the American Depositary Shares, respectively.

