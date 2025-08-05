Ryanair Achieves Record July Traffic Amid Operational Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ryanair Holdings ( (RYAAY) ) has provided an announcement.

Ryanair announced a 3% increase in passenger traffic for July 2025, setting a new record with 20.7 million guests. Despite the cancellation of 680 flights due to French air traffic control strikes, the airline maintained a load factor of 96% and operated over 113,000 flights. The rolling annual traffic also saw a 7% increase, reaching 203.1 million guests, highlighting Ryanair’s continued growth and resilience in the competitive airline market.

The most recent analyst rating on (RYAAY) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ryanair Holdings stock, see the RYAAY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RYAAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYAAY is a Outperform.

Ryanair’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the primary drivers of its high stock score. The company’s robust growth, effective cost management, and strategic expansions contribute to a favorable outlook. Technical indicators show bullish momentum, though caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. Valuation remains fair with a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield.

More about Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair Holdings PLC is a prominent airline company based in Dublin, Ireland, known for its low-cost carrier services. It operates an extensive network of flights across Europe and is a key player in the budget airline industry.

Average Trading Volume: 1,609,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $31B

