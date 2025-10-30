Ryan Specialty Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ryan Specialty Group ( (RYAN) ) has shared an announcement.

Ryan Specialty Holdings reported strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, with a 24.8% year-over-year increase in total revenue to $754.6 million. The company achieved significant growth in net income, adjusted EBITDAC, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, driven by organic growth and strategic investments in talent and technology, positioning itself as a leader in the specialty lines industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (RYAN) stock is a Buy with a $97.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ryan Specialty Group stock, see the RYAN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RYAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYAN is a Neutral.

Ryan Specialty Group’s strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives are offset by technical weaknesses and high valuation concerns. The stock’s bearish technical indicators and extremely high P/E ratio suggest caution. However, the company’s robust revenue growth and strategic partnerships provide a solid foundation for future growth.

More about Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. is a leading international specialty insurance firm. The company focuses on providing specialized insurance products and services, leveraging its expertise to serve clients in a challenging insurance and macroeconomic environment.

Average Trading Volume: 1,602,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.41B

