Russia’s Wage Growth Slumps, Missing Analyst Forecasts

Real wage growth in Russia has slowed significantly, with the latest year-over-year figure at 3.8%, down from the previous 6.6%. This represents a substantial decrease of 2.8 percentage points, indicating a lower rate of wage increase compared to the prior period.

The actual real wage growth fell short of analyst estimates, which were set at 5.2%. This underperformance may dampen market sentiment, particularly affecting consumer-focused sectors as lower wage growth could imply reduced consumer spending power. The impact is likely to be more sentiment-driven in the short term, as investors reassess consumer demand expectations.

