Russia’s Retail Sales Growth Slows, Misses Estimates

Russia’s retail sales growth slowed to 1.8% year-on-year, down from the previous 2.8%, marking a 1% decrease. This decline indicates a weakening in consumer demand compared to the previous period.

The actual retail sales figure fell short of the analyst estimate of 2.0%, which may dampen investor sentiment in consumer-focused sectors. Retail and consumer goods stocks could experience short-term pressure as markets adjust to the lower-than-expected growth, reflecting concerns over consumer spending power and economic momentum.

