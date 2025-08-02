Rushil Decor Ltd. Re-appoints Independent Director for Second Term

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Rushil Decor Ltd. ( (IN:RUSHIL) ).

Rushil Decor Limited announced the re-appointment of Mr. Hiren S. Mahadevia as an Independent Director for a second term of five years, effective from August 09, 2025, pending shareholder approval. This decision, made during the Board meeting on August 02, 2025, reflects the company’s confidence in Mr. Mahadevia’s extensive experience in finance and legal management, which is expected to positively impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Rushil Decor Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 87,348

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 7.08B INR

Find detailed analytics on RUSHIL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue