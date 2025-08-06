Rushil Decor Faces Fine for Regulatory Non-compliance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Rushil Decor Ltd. ( (IN:RUSHIL) ) has provided an announcement.

Rushil Decor Limited has been fined by the National Stock Exchange of India Limited due to a two-day delay in the allotment of equity shares upon the conversion of warrants, as per Regulation 162 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. The fine amounts to ₹40,000 plus 18% GST. The company is currently reviewing the situation and considering seeking a waiver for the fine, following the guidelines provided by the Exchange.

More about Rushil Decor Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 86,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 6.93B INR

