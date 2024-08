United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.

United Company RUSAL has scheduled a board meeting for August 28, 2024, to approve their interim financial results for the first half of the year. This announcement is part of the company’s regular updates to investors and stakeholders, and the results will be closely watched by those tracking the performance of the international aluminum producer.

