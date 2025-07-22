RUSAL Sets Date for Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) has shared an update.

United Company RUSAL has announced the date for determining the shareholders entitled to participate in its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting, set for August 25, 2025. This meeting will allow shareholders to exercise their voting rights on key company decisions, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and governance. The announcement underscores RUSAL’s commitment to maintaining transparent communication with its stakeholders and adhering to regulatory requirements.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company incorporated in Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. It operates within the metals industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products. The company is listed on the Moscow Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, indicating a significant market presence in both domestic and international markets.

For a thorough assessment of 0486 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue