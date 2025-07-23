RUSAL Sets 8% Coupon Rate for BO-05 Bonds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) has shared an update.

United Company RUSAL has announced the decision to set the coupon rate for its BO-05 series exchange-traded bonds at 8% per annum for the 7th and 8th coupon periods. This decision, made by the company’s General Director, reflects RUSAL’s financial strategy and impacts stakeholders by ensuring a stable income stream from its bonds, amounting to a total of 79,780,000 Chinese yuan for each coupon period.

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company operating in the metals industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products. It is listed on the Moscow Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with a market focus on global aluminum supply.

