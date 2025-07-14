RUSAL Distributes Income on Exchange-Traded Bonds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) has shared an announcement.

United Company RUSAL announced the distribution of income for its non-documentary interest-bearing non-convertible exchange-traded bonds of the BO-001P-10 series. For the tenth coupon period, the company paid a total of 183.2 million Russian rubles, equating to 18.32 rubles per bond. This announcement underscores RUSAL’s commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations to bondholders and may positively influence investor confidence in the company’s financial stability.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company operating in the metals industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products. The company is listed on the Moscow Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, positioning itself as a significant player in the global aluminum market.

