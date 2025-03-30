RUSAL Completes Successful Bond Placement on Moscow Exchange

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) just unveiled an update.

United Company RUSAL has successfully completed the placement of 650,000 non-documentary interest-bearing non-convertible exchange-traded bonds of the BO-001P-12 series. These bonds, each with a nominal value of 1,000 Chinese yuan, were fully subscribed through open subscription on the Moscow Exchange. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial standing and liquidity, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering opportunities for stakeholders.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company operating in the aluminum industry. It is incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. The company is listed on the Moscow Exchange and focuses on the production and sale of aluminum products.

Average Trading Volume: 916,999

Learn more about 0486 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue