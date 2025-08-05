RUSAL Completes Purchase of Exchange-Traded Bonds

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) is now available.

United Company RUSAL announced the fulfillment of its obligations to purchase Exchange-traded bonds of the BO-06 series at the request of their owners. The transaction involved payments in Russian rubles and Chinese yuan, with the accumulated coupon income paid at the time of purchase. This action is expected to impact the value and quotations of its securities, indicating RUSAL’s active management of its financial obligations and market presence.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company operating in the metals industry, primarily focused on the production and sale of aluminum and related products. The company is listed on the Moscow Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, reflecting its significant presence in both Russian and international markets.

