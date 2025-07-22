RUSAL Announces Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to Discuss Board Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) is now available.

United Company RUSAL has announced an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders scheduled for August 25, 2025. The key agenda item for this meeting is the proposed reduction of the Chairman of the Board of Directors’ remuneration to $500,000 annually. This move could reflect the company’s strategic financial adjustments or governance reforms, potentially impacting its operational costs and shareholder relations.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. It operates in the metals industry, primarily focusing on the production of aluminum and related products. The company is listed on the Moscow Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, indicating a significant market presence in both Russia and international markets.

For an in-depth examination of 0486 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue