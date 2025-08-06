RUSAL Announces Bond Interest Payments Reflecting Financial Stability

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) has shared an announcement.

United Company RUSAL has announced the payment of interest on its uncertificated interest-bearing non-convertible exchange-traded bonds. For the sixth coupon period, the company paid a total of 11,456,390.05 Chinese yuan and 72,102,584.91 Russian rubles to bondholders. This announcement underscores RUSAL’s ongoing financial obligations and its ability to meet them, reflecting positively on its financial stability and commitment to stakeholders.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. It operates in the metals industry, primarily focusing on the production of aluminum and related products. The company is listed on the Moscow Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, indicating its significant market presence in both Russian and international markets.

