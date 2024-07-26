Rupert Resources Advances with Public Financing

Rupert Resources (TSE:RUP) has released an update.

Rupert Resources Ltd. has proceeded with a bought deal public financing, filing a final short form prospectus to distribute nearly 7 million common shares at $3.58 each, with an additional potential distribution via an over-allotment option. The deal, which includes a private placement of approximately 1.8 million shares, is set to close on August 1, 2024, pending regulatory approval.

