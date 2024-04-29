Rumble Resources Ramps Up Gold Project Drilling

Rumble Resources Limited (AU:RTR) has released an update.

Rumble Resources Limited is set to commence a strategic drilling program at its Western Queen Gold Project, aiming to explore high-grade gold lodes that remain open along strike and down plunge. The project boasts a significant historical yield of 215,000 ounces of gold and a current resource estimate of 163,200 ounces, with the recent surge in gold prices driving the renewed exploration focus. The upcoming campaign follows previous high-grade intersections and will explore the potential deep extensions of the gold deposits for underground mining viability.

