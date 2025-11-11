Ruisen Life Service Co. Announces Board Meeting Amid Ongoing Trading Suspension

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Yincheng Life Service Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1922) ) has shared an update.

Ruisen Life Service Co., Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the first half of 2025. Additionally, the company has confirmed the continued suspension of its stock trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which has been in effect since August 28, 2024, until further notice.

More about Yincheng Life Service Co., Ltd.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$363.3M

