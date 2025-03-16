Ruihe Data Technology Appoints New Independent Director to Strengthen Governance

Suoxinda Holdings Limited ( (HK:3680) ) has shared an update.
Ruihe Data Technology Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Chu Jijun as an independent non-executive director, effective March 14, 2025. Ms. Chu brings over a decade of experience in auditing and strategic finance, having previously served in significant roles at China Resources Beer and Mulin Enterprise Management Services. This appointment is part of Ruihe’s efforts to re-comply with listing rules and enhance its board’s expertise, potentially strengthening its governance and strategic direction.
