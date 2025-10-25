Ruby Mills Faces Fund Attachment by Enforcement Directorate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ruby Mills Limited ( (IN:RUBYMILLS) ) has provided an update.

Ruby Mills Limited has disclosed that the Directorate of Enforcement has attached a bank balance of Rs. 2,59,90,569 held with Bank of India, as per an order dated October 16, 2025. This action is related to advances received from Rajput Retail Ltd for floor space purchases, where the interest earned on TDRs from these advances is under scrutiny. The attachment of funds may impact Ruby Mills’ financial operations and highlights regulatory challenges the company faces.

More about Ruby Mills Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,443

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 7.45B INR

See more data about RUBYMILLS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue