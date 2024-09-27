RS Technologies Boosts Wafer Production Amidst Market Growth

RS Technologies Co. Ltd. (JP:3445) has released an update.

RS Technologies Co., Ltd. has announced a significant capital investment in their Sanbongi Plant to boost production capacity in response to the growing semiconductor market. The investment will reactivate Plant 7, previously discontinued, with new facilities and equipment to start mass production from FY2027. The company expects this move to increase their market share in the global reclaimed wafers market, though it will not impact FY2024’s financial results.

