RPMGlobal Continues Share Buy-Back Initiative

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 18,924 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 14,948,756 shares bought back to date. This move is part of an ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s commitment to managing its share capital effectively.

