RPM Automotive Group Issues Option Expiry Notice

The latest announcement is out from RPM Automotive Group Ltd. ( (AU:RPM) ).

RPM Automotive Group Ltd has issued an important notice to its option holders regarding the expiry of options to acquire shares at $0.10 each, set to lapse on 31 August 2025. The notice emphasizes the need for holders to exercise their options by the deadline to avoid losing their rights. This announcement could impact the company’s financial structure and shareholder composition, as the exercise of options may lead to an increase in the number of shares and potentially affect market perceptions.

More about RPM Automotive Group Ltd.

RPM Automotive Group Ltd operates in the automotive industry, focusing on providing automotive products and services. The company is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive parts and accessories, catering to various market segments within the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 555,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$17.62M

