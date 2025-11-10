Royale Home Holdings Limited Announces EGM for Strategic Equity Disposals

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Royale Home Holdings Limited ( (HK:1198) ) has issued an announcement.

Royale Home Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss and potentially approve the disposal of equity interests in SCFL and Hengcheng. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to streamline operations, which could impact its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Royale Home Holdings Limited

Royale Home Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the home furnishings industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing various home-related products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 131,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$384.6M

