ROXX, Inc. Reports Increased Sales but Faces Operating Losses in 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ROXX, Inc. ( (JP:241A) ) just unveiled an update.

ROXX, Inc. reported its non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, showing a significant increase in net sales by 29.8% compared to the previous year. Despite the increase in sales, the company experienced operating and ordinary losses, although it managed to achieve a profit of 1,051 million yen. The financial position improved with an increase in total assets and net assets, and the equity-to-asset ratio rose to 34.7%. The company did not declare any dividends for the fiscal year and forecasts a modest increase in net sales for the next fiscal year.

More about ROXX, Inc.

ROXX, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating within the Japanese market. The company focuses on providing services and products, though specific details about its industry or market focus are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 57,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen5.26B

For a thorough assessment of 241A stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue