Rox Resources Limited Issues New Securities on ASX

The latest announcement is out from Rox Resources Limited ( (AU:RXL) ).

Rox Resources Limited announced the issuance of 61,595 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial flexibility and support its ongoing and future projects, potentially impacting its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Rox Resources Limited

Rox Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the discovery and extraction of valuable minerals, positioning itself within the competitive mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 2,079,270

Current Market Cap: A$231.4M

