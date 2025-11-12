Rox Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Rox Resources Limited ( (AU:RXL) ).

Rox Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 944,565 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective November 12, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to leverage its financial instruments and enhance its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Rox Resources Limited

Rox Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of various minerals, with a market focus on enhancing its resource base and expanding its operational capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 2,035,781

Current Market Cap: A$309.1M

