Rox Resources Announces Expiry of Unlisted Options Amidst Strong Project Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Rox Resources Limited ( (AU:RXL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Rox Resources Limited has announced the upcoming expiry of unlisted options exercisable at $0.25, set to expire on 30 November 2025. The company reports significant progress at the Youanmi Gold Project, with drilling, dewatering, and metallurgical test work advancing on schedule and within budget. The company is poised to deliver a Definitive Feasibility Study amid record high gold prices, enhancing its market position. The strong demand for Rox Resources shares, trading above the option exercise price, has led to increased option exercises, providing additional working capital to support the company’s goal of becoming a leading gold producer in Western Australia.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RXL) stock is a Buy with a A$0.93 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rox Resources Limited stock, see the AU:RXL Stock Forecast page.

More about Rox Resources Limited

Rox Resources Limited is a company involved in the gold mining industry, focusing on the development and production of gold projects, particularly the Youanmi Gold Project in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 2,124,672

Current Market Cap: A$331.1M

Find detailed analytics on RXL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue