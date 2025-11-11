Rover Group Acquires Mad Paws Holdings Ltd.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:MPA) ) has provided an update.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. has successfully implemented a scheme of arrangement where Rover Group, Inc. will acquire 100% of Mad Paws’ issued share capital. As part of the scheme, Mad Paws shareholders received $0.14 cash per share, and the company’s shares have been transferred to Rover. Consequently, Mad Paws’ shares were suspended from trading on the ASX, and the company plans to delist from the ASX on 12 November 2025. This acquisition marks a significant change in Mad Paws’ operations and market positioning, potentially impacting stakeholders as the company transitions under Rover’s ownership.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MPA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.13 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:MPA Stock Forecast page.

More about Mad Paws Holdings Ltd.

Mad Paws operates Australia’s leading online pet ecosystem, connecting pet owners with a range of high-quality services. The company supports over 300,000 active pet owners and facilitated over 400,000 transactions last year, driven by the growth in pet ownership and spending in the $30 billion Australian pet market. Mad Paws offers a marketplace for pet sitting, walking, daycare, and grooming services with 70,000 registered pet carers across Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 571,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$57.67M

See more insights into MPA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

