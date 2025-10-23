Rottneros AB to Release Q3 2025 Interim Report with Webcast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Rottneros AB ( (SE:RROS) ) is now available.

Rottneros AB has announced that its interim report for the third quarter of 2025 will be released on October 30, 2025, followed by a live webcast presentation. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Rottneros AB

Rottneros AB is an independent producer of market pulp, with operations including Rottneros Bruk AB and Vallviks Bruk AB. The company also manufactures fiber trays through Rottneros Packaging AB and engages in raw material procurement and forest operations. It is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, employs approximately 285 people, and has sales of around SEK 2.7 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 507,946

Current Market Cap: SEK754.3M

For an in-depth examination of RROS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue