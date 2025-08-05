Rotork plc Reports Strong H1 2025 Growth Amid Strategic Focus

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Rotork plc ( (GB:ROR) ) is now available.

Rotork plc reported a 4.5% increase in order intake for the first half of 2025, driven by its Growth+ strategy, with all divisions showing good growth. Despite a volatile macroeconomic environment, the company maintained its full-year expectations, supported by strong performance in the Water & Power segment and strategic acquisitions like Noah. The interim results highlighted a 10.1% growth in adjusted operating profit on an OCC basis, with a focus on operational efficiencies and strategic market segments. The company declared a 7.3% increase in interim dividends and continued its share buyback program, reflecting confidence in future growth and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ROR) stock is a Buy with a £429.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rotork plc stock, see the GB:ROR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ROR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ROR is a Outperform.

Rotork plc’s strong financial performance, highlighted by solid revenue and cash flow growth and low leverage, is the most significant factor supporting its stock score. Technical analysis reveals mixed signals, with some short-term weakness but stable long-term indicators. The valuation suggests the stock may be slightly overvalued, given the high P/E ratio. No additional data from earnings calls or corporate events was provided.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ROR stock, click here.

More about Rotork plc

Rotork plc is a leading provider in the flow control industry, specializing in the production of actuators and related products for sectors such as oil and gas, water and power, and chemical processing. The company focuses on delivering intelligent flow control solutions and is committed to sustainability and innovation in its offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 1,971,490

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.65B

Learn more about ROR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue