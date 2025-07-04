Rotork plc Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Rotork plc ( (GB:ROR) ) has issued an update.

Rotork plc has announced the purchase of 91,718 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, following shareholder approval at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage its share capital, with the company having bought back a total of 7,703,020 shares since April 2025, which will be canceled to potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ROR) stock is a Buy with a £429.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rotork plc stock, see the GB:ROR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ROR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ROR is a Outperform.

Rotork plc’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, driven by solid revenue growth, cash flow management, and minimal leverage. Technical indicators suggest stability but caution, with valuation metrics indicating the stock may be moderately overvalued.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ROR stock, click here.

More about Rotork plc

Average Trading Volume: 2,198,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.69B

See more data about ROR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue