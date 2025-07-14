Rotork Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Rotork plc ( (GB:ROR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Rotork plc has announced the purchase of 92,796 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was initially announced in March 2025. These shares, acquired through J.P. Morgan Securities on the London Stock Exchange and CBOE Europe Limited, will be canceled. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. Since April 2025, Rotork has repurchased over 8 million shares, reflecting its commitment to optimizing its financial operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ROR) stock is a Buy with a £429.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rotork plc stock, see the GB:ROR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ROR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ROR is a Outperform.

Rotork plc’s strong financial performance, characterized by solid growth and low leverage, is the primary driver of its stock score. Technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly positive outlook, while the valuation appears high, which could constrain upside potential. With no significant corporate events or earnings call data affecting the analysis, the score reflects a stable but cautious investment outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ROR stock, click here.

More about Rotork plc

Rotork plc operates in the engineering industry, specializing in the manufacturing of industrial flow control equipment. The company is known for its production of actuators and related products, serving sectors such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, and power generation.

Average Trading Volume: 2,184,573

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.67B

Find detailed analytics on ROR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue